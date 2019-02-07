Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 47 Posts 219 Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires



so this is set up currently to hold my js550 and 650sx

can convert to a singe seadoo trailer if desired.

very long tow bar.. you can add a toolbox or platform if you want

brand new hd c load tires and wheels no miles at all on them ($120 value)

can support upto 1960lbs

carpeted bunks (may need some repairs to carpet)

4pin trailer lights

use w 2" ball





only asking $550 cash on pick up

located in Northern Indiana ... close to Michigan line

js440+650sx.jpg20190207_125712.jpg

$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads

