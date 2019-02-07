Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires
so this is set up currently to hold my js550 and 650sx
can convert to a singe seadoo trailer if desired.
very long tow bar.. you can add a toolbox or platform if you want
brand new hd c load tires and wheels no miles at all on them ($120 value)
can support upto 1960lbs
carpeted bunks (may need some repairs to carpet)
4pin trailer lights
use w 2" ball
only asking $550 cash on pick up
located in Northern Indiana ... close to Michigan line
