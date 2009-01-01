Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550 Exhaust Options #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 52 550 Exhaust Options Hi all,



A few years back I restored an 85 JS550 as a foray into engine building. The ski was a basket case with a blown 440 in it but with a smattering of aftermarket parts, some of which I ended up reusing. I got the ski together and after a lot of failed lake days and ironing out the kinks, I finally got it reliable, and finally had it water tuned by the Jet Ski Clinic at Antioch. It's been a great runner, plenty reliable and good fun, but it just doesn't have the powerband I expected. I can push it up to about 37-38mph on flat water but I expected more, and it never really feels like it hits that point where it truly comes into power like others I've ridden. It also runs fastest at about 80-90% throttle. If I squeeze it that last little bit it bogs out just a bit and I can't really seem to tune that little top end bog out. This winter I'm hoping to upgrade my exhaust setup, rebuild and blueprint the pump, and have it tuned again.



Long story short, I think the exhaust setup I scavenged from the 440 that was in it is a bad match for my engine and prop setup. I'm looking to change it up to get a bit more power.



My build list:

New trued and welded crank

550 jug (unknown year) mildly ported. Widened each port 2mm, did not change port timing.

Fresh 0.5mm over Wiseco pistons

.030" shaved stock head

New SBN44 carb

Unknown Kerker-looking exhaust pipe (from 440 setup)

Unknown teal, cylindrical aftermarket water box (from 440 setup)

Skat-Trak 16* prop (I think)

Upsized cooling fittings/lines

OP ride plate, scoop



So all you gurus, what exhaust setup would you put on this ski? I don't need a 45+mph race ski but a little more punch and maybe scraping 40 would be nice. Here are a couple pictures of the engine setup, plus a bonus shot of the ski. Thanks i advance for the help!











Last edited by the_eskimo_wonder; Today at 02:50 PM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 314 Re: 550 Exhaust Options Your current pipe + the 16 degree prop are working against each other.



I’d definitely recommend a Factory or Coffman half pipe (with the 86+ OE exhaust manifold). #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 52 Re: 550 Exhaust Options Originally Posted by candysucker Originally Posted by Your current pipe + the 16 degree prop are working against each other.



