ARX1200T3 misfire I'm not sure if it's ok to cross post., but I am asking this on another forum also. I'm just trying to figure out what's wrong with one of my skis.



I have 2 of these, have been reliable so far. They have been sitting several years due to Hurricanes, floods, and medical issues, but were winterized. Last year one started missing at low rpms. No FI light. Put in new NGK Iridiums (every year as well), and the last time out it seemed to clear up. Hoped it was the fresh gas that made that happen. Any way, ran them 3-4 hours and seemed ok, both hitting 64 mph and idling ok.

Went to take them out today and that one was missing again (on the water hose), so this time I swapped all the coils with the other ski. The one that ran ok still ran ok, and the other one kinda? seemed better. I increased the idle speed a little too. I'm going to try to do a compression test and see where it 's at. I'm not wanting to tear into it, and the dealer (east side of Houston) that did the gas tank recall left screws out, who knows what else etc. Although it ran ok after they butchered it. So, anyone in this area that knows their stuff?

