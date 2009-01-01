 Fuel pump not working
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:13 AM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is online now
    I dream skis banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    547

    Fuel pump not working

    Ski ran fine a couple weeks ago but now I don't hear fuel pump running when I put on lanyard. Fuse is good so my question, is there any way to test the main relay? I pulled it out and might just replace it and see. Also, anyone use an aftermarket main relay? Are they any good? 2005 F12 non turbo.

    Banjomaniac
    Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 09:21 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. banjomaniac

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 