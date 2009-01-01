Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel pump not working #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 547 Fuel pump not working Ski ran fine a couple weeks ago but now I don't hear fuel pump running when I put on lanyard. Fuse is good so my question, is there any way to test the main relay? I pulled it out and might just replace it and see. Also, anyone use an aftermarket main relay? Are they any good? 2005 F12 non turbo.



