 Installing Westcoast Pipe, what adjustments are needed?
    Installing Westcoast Pipe, what adjustments are needed?

    I bought a used Westcoast pipe for my mostly stock 92 650 X2. Plan on having it sandblasted and re-powder coated once I receive before I install it. Not 100% what adjustments I might need for the high/low needles or if I'll need to re-jet. My current configuration:

    Stock Keihin CDK38-32 carb
    Aftermarket flame arrestor
    Mariner head

    118621386_3272586659497578_5544217493109338284_n (1).jpg

    Appreciate any advice! Thanks!
