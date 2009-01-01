|
|
-
Installing Westcoast Pipe, what adjustments are needed?
I bought a used Westcoast pipe for my mostly stock 92 650 X2. Plan on having it sandblasted and re-powder coated once I receive before I install it. Not 100% what adjustments I might need for the high/low needles or if I'll need to re-jet. My current configuration:
Stock Keihin CDK38-32 carb
Aftermarket flame arrestor
Mariner head
118621386_3272586659497578_5544217493109338284_n (1).jpg
Appreciate any advice! Thanks!
Last edited by TROL; Today at 08:40 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules