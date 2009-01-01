Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Installing Westcoast Pipe, what adjustments are needed? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 100 Installing Westcoast Pipe, what adjustments are needed? I bought a used Westcoast pipe for my mostly stock 92 650 X2. Plan on having it sandblasted and re-powder coated once I receive before I install it. Not 100% what adjustments I might need for the high/low needles or if I'll need to re-jet. My current configuration:



Stock Keihin CDK38-32 carb

Aftermarket flame arrestor

Mariner head



118621386_3272586659497578_5544217493109338284_n (1).jpg



Appreciate any advice! Thanks! Last edited by TROL; Today at 08:40 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules