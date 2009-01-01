 1998 SXI Pro porpoising
  Today, 06:34 PM #1
    TrentO
    1998 SXI Pro porpoising

    Hey all. I just finished breaking in my rebuilt motor. Everything is great until you reach past half throttle. The ski instantly starts bouncing. Ive tried riding as far forward as possible while standing, leaning over the pole kneeling. Im 61 and 230 lbs and the ski just seems really unhappy with my weight anywhere. It appears to have Slightly cut down hull extensions And a long ride plate that was cut and then re-welded to full length. It appears the front also has flat sheets bonded to the sides ( maybe it had sponsons and they were removed). Any suggestions on how to tame the porpoising?

    thx,
    -Trent

  Today, 08:17 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1998 SXI Pro porpoising

    Does the pump have the 2° wedge installed? Should be fat side up.
  Today, 09:24 PM #3
    TrentO
    Re: 1998 SXI Pro porpoising

    Yes, it has the wedge installed with the fat side up. I double checked it when assembling.

    -Trent
