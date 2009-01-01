Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1998 SXI Pro porpoising #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Edmonton Posts 17 1998 SXI Pro porpoising Hey all. I just finished breaking in my rebuilt motor. Everything is great until you reach past half throttle. The ski instantly starts bouncing. Ive tried riding as far forward as possible while standing, leaning over the pole kneeling. Im 61 and 230 lbs and the ski just seems really unhappy with my weight anywhere. It appears to have Slightly cut down hull extensions And a long ride plate that was cut and then re-welded to full length. It appears the front also has flat sheets bonded to the sides ( maybe it had sponsons and they were removed). Any suggestions on how to tame the porpoising?



thx,

-Trent



Does the pump have the 2° wedge installed? Should be fat side up.

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Edmonton Posts 17 Re: 1998 SXI Pro porpoising Yes, it has the wedge installed with the fat side up. I double checked it when assembling.



