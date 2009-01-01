Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help identifying pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2008 Location C.A. Posts 7 Help identifying pump Acquired this pump with the purchase of a blaster. I was told it was a Skat Trak 155mm. I want to know exactly what I have and how much it is worth before I post it up for sale. Attached Images 63812808-6EA4-4F2C-BBDD-ADA3A1CDD66B.jpeg (3.12 MB, 4 views)

63812808-6EA4-4F2C-BBDD-ADA3A1CDD66B.jpeg (3.12 MB, 4 views) 0FA22F7B-F180-4C40-88FB-7EAFCB8A5975.jpeg (314.7 KB, 4 views)

0FA22F7B-F180-4C40-88FB-7EAFCB8A5975.jpeg (314.7 KB, 4 views) 7BE1ED04-A839-4780-8312-5A6D9D003EC4.jpeg (396.3 KB, 4 views)

7BE1ED04-A839-4780-8312-5A6D9D003EC4.jpeg (396.3 KB, 4 views) 4EAC2B1B-57AC-49B5-A8A7-3C0D8DC61158.jpeg (346.9 KB, 4 views) Last edited by Werdnamirg; Today at 03:35 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules