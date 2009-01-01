 Help identifying pump
  Today, 03:33 PM
    Werdnamirg
    Jan 2008
    C.A.
    7

    Help identifying pump

    Acquired this pump with the purchase of a blaster. I was told it was a Skat Trak 155mm. I want to know exactly what I have and how much it is worth before I post it up for sale.
