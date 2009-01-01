On test ride ski would launch hard nose right up in air and run full rpm for 30 seconds then hardly have enough rpm to plane and it stays like that until shut off wait 10 seconds start up repeat
next problem sitting on trailer tether removed hasnt been run all day continuously beeps until battery disconnected
trim Im I can hear noise no movement
No gauges work at all how do I diagnose
TIA been away from sport 10 years my last 2 tried to bbq my thanx to squirrels eating wiring harnesses but my boys rode my brothers ow wanted our own