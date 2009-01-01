On test ride ski would launch hard nose right up in air and run full rpm for 30 seconds then hardly have enough rpm to plane and it stays like that until shut off wait 10 seconds start up repeat

next problem sitting on trailer tether removed hasnt been run all day continuously beeps until battery disconnected

trim Im I can hear noise no movement

No gauges work at all how do I diagnose

TIA been away from sport 10 years my last 2 tried to bbq my thanx to squirrels eating wiring harnesses but my boys rode my brothers ow wanted our own