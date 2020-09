Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Beware of spammers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Los Angeles, California Age 36 Posts 5 Beware of spammers They get to PM you and send pictures downloaded from the web.

Note: anyone's who's willing to sell you something ensure you receive the Gmail it's important do not text them even if they drop their number it's not real



Sent from my Infinix X650 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules