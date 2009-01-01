 Beware of scammers
  Yesterday, 09:10 PM
    Camaro70
    Camaro70 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Camaro70's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Long Island N.Y.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    38

    Beware of scammers

    Hey all Ive been just recently back in the stand up community with my son and we have been building a few old school skis.This site has been extremely helpful getting the parts.I met a bunch of really honest and genuinely into the sport who sold me parts legitimately.
    With that being said I have had in the last week Week two knuckleheads trying to scam me which is easily identifiable when you know what your looking at and are not naive to the situation.
    I just wanted to put it out there that they pm you and then discuss negotiations through text while sending you generic pics off the web.There not knowledgeable just trying to pull one over.Also there newbie account owners as am I not stereotyping but just letting all know.
    Any comments or similar experiences please post.These guys dont belong on a great site like this
  Yesterday, 09:23 PM
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is offline
    Frequent Poster RowdyRowdyKraig's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    252

    Beware of scammers

    Hey I had that happen to me a few weeks ago when I was looking for a stock sxi exhaust only they wanted to talk via email. The guy said email my friend and mention my name. He has one for sale. I asked for multiple pictures but they said they only had that one. Then kept asking me to send the money so they can ship.


  Yesterday, 10:55 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5,267

    Re: Beware of scammers

    I too got the email guys, just ignore...

  Yesterday, 10:59 PM
    SCC_583
    SCC_583 is offline
    Resident Guru SCC_583's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    arkansas
    Age
    32
    Posts
    999

    Re: Beware of scammers

    I got the same pm.. not very good at scamming... or English
