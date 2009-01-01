Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Beware of scammers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 38 Beware of scammers Hey all Ive been just recently back in the stand up community with my son and we have been building a few old school skis.This site has been extremely helpful getting the parts.I met a bunch of really honest and genuinely into the sport who sold me parts legitimately.

With that being said I have had in the last week Week two knuckleheads trying to scam me which is easily identifiable when you know what your looking at and are not naive to the situation.

I just wanted to put it out there that they pm you and then discuss negotiations through text while sending you generic pics off the web.There not knowledgeable just trying to pull one over.Also there newbie account owners as am I not stereotyping but just letting all know.

Any comments or similar experiences please post.These guys dont belong on a great site like this #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 252 Beware of scammers Hey I had that happen to me a few weeks ago when I was looking for a stock sxi exhaust only they wanted to talk via email. The guy said email my friend and mention my name. He has one for sale. I asked for multiple pictures but they said they only had that one. Then kept asking me to send the money so they can ship.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by RowdyRowdyKraig; Yesterday at 09:24 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 33 Posts 5,267 Re: Beware of scammers I too got the email guys, just ignore...

#4 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2009 Location arkansas Age 32 Posts 999 Re: Beware of scammers I got the same pm.. not very good at scamming... or English

