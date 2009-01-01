Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 Seadoo Spx no power with key on post or key off post please help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ri Age 29 Posts 1 99 Seadoo Spx no power with key on post or key off post please help Hey guys so Ive been battling a intermittent power issue with my ski. Its 99 Spx 787. When you hit the red button I dont get any power. Even with the dess key on no beeps no lights nothing. Ive tried another mpem computer with a matching key. Ive tried a new voltage regulator, new dess post, new start stop button, even tested it aswell, all tested good. I have good engine ground. I have good ground in my gray electrical box. All fuses are good in both boxes the connectors on black e box are all in tact also did a continuity test everything checked. Once I replaced the voltage regulator I was getting it to work again also checked all the bullet connectors in the gray box. So like I was saying I was able to get it going last week had power things were great took it out today was riding for abt 3 hours all of a sudden it shut off and that was it. No power again please help!!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules