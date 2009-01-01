Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hit the road Jack! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 395 Hit the road Jack! I knew today was gonna be hot....and, even hotter as I wanted to complete a day trip from Boulder Beach to South Cove and back. THIS TIME I filled up with gas at Temple Bar before heading towards South Cove.



This is a super conservative temperature forecast...I would say down around Temple Bar it was easily 115° plus.







Now that I got the hang of using my Garmin watch, I really like my ability to see my route.







Heading out of Boulder Beach around 9:15am, the water was smooth as butter most places. This view is leaving the Temple Bar Marina and heading to South Cove.







Time to cool off with a quick swim.







Ok, South Cove is a thing....I would have never known....







I am guessing people use South Cove to access the water from Kingman. There is no fuel at this location.







This is the end of the "road" at Lake Mead.







I am always amazed with some sort of plant says "F U", who say I cannot thrive in this brown dirt? hahahahah







The guy filled me up good at Temple Bar on my way out so no need to top off again back to Boulder Beach. But, another cooler swim is required.







It is fun to watch these wake boarders rip.







Back across the "bay" to the Narrows, look...there is NO ONE on the lake....probably most are tucked in a cove somewhere trying to cool off.



