Kaw 1100 advent ignition problem

New to advent and I can't seem to get it to power up I'm pretty decent with wiring so hooking it up was pretty straight forward it seemed like my question to someone who has dealt with one should the status light show a color or light up when putting power to the system? It's brand new. I followed the wiring diagram to a t can't get no spark out of it..... thanks

