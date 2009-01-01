Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89 650 sx wont pull fuel....stumped #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 669 89 650 sx wont pull fuel....stumped Ok... I have an 89 650 SX

k & N F/A

wesrcoast pipe

jet sport 44 mm intake

44 mm Mikuni SBN rebuilt with geniune mikuni rebuild kit & New N&S from Watcon late last season.

was winterized properly last fall

started in spring, cleaned out fogging oil and replace plugs.

ran great all summer.. until now..only change...

I was having a flooding problem...my driveway is on an incline and the fuel tank was pressurizing and flooding the entire engine with fuel.. so I put a pet **** in from the on/res valve supply to carb. elliminated the flooding issue. it ran perfect for a couple weekends after easy starting and I thought I fixed the issue.... now it will fire up on the primer and it will not pull fuel...the fuel is pumping through and going back to return line into tank... I can not figure it out for the life of me..Yesterday, I took off carb and visually checked pump side cleaned the internal filter( there was a little tiny bit of shmutz in there but it wasn't clogged) Yesterday when removing carb I found the fuel supply line loose and leaking.... I replaced it when the carb went back on thinking maybe it was sucking air...I checked the pickups inside the tank for clogs or cracks... I changed the check valve.. checked pulse line.... I am stumped..It is frustrating I have compression, spark, it runs I just have to keep puming fuel with the primer...I believe the fuel pump is working as I see fuel moving and going backthrough the return line...it is driving me crazy andmy summer is winding down.... any help would be great!!!! I am ready to drop a match in this MFER....I just changed out the cracked handle pole and was beyond frustrated trying to get it back on with the ole spring which was impossible..so it now has no pole spring.....that made me mad enough now the darn thing won't run ..I tried res, on..nothing I do can get this thing to run.... Last edited by needforspeed; Today at 03:09 PM . If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

