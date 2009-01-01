Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drying out wet cylinders? 787 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location OK Posts 6 Drying out wet cylinders? 787 XP So I got a 1996 XP that has been sitting for 10 years. First thing I did was pull the plugs and put some oil in there and let sit for a few days. When I installed the new battery and cranked the engine over without fuel or plugs I got a lot of liquid shooting out. I cranked on it for quite a bit, then used fogging oil to re lube it, and cranked some more, but liquid keeps coming out. How do I dry out the cylinders? There's still too much moisture in there. I plan on pulling the carbs and rebuilding them along with replacing all the fuel and oil lines. I did do a compression test, but do to the excess moisture i believe, the compression is reading 180 psi in each cylinder. And the ski won't crank with both spark plugs installed. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SpitAndDirt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

