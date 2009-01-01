Hi, my jet ski was running fine before yesterday. The problem was it began surging and then backed off from 20mph to 9mph and back again. It was very rough. I thought it was going to stop completely. I limped home. I checked my plugs and they were black. I checked compression and got 105psi in one and 85psi in the other.

I think I know the answer but please give it to me anyway. Also, who rebuilds jet ski engines beside SBT? And, is there a reason why SBT's lead time is 7-20 weeks? Thanks, Dave