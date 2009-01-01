|
|
-
2004 Yamaha XLT 800 problems
Hi, my jet ski was running fine before yesterday. The problem was it began surging and then backed off from 20mph to 9mph and back again. It was very rough. I thought it was going to stop completely. I limped home. I checked my plugs and they were black. I checked compression and got 105psi in one and 85psi in the other.
I think I know the answer but please give it to me anyway. Also, who rebuilds jet ski engines beside SBT? And, is there a reason why SBT's lead time is 7-20 weeks? Thanks, Dave
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules