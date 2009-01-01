Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Yamaha XLT 800 problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Age 77 Posts 22 2004 Yamaha XLT 800 problems Hi, my jet ski was running fine before yesterday. The problem was it began surging and then backed off from 20mph to 9mph and back again. It was very rough. I thought it was going to stop completely. I limped home. I checked my plugs and they were black. I checked compression and got 105psi in one and 85psi in the other.



