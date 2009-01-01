Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB js 550 ss impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 25 WTB js 550 ss impeller I am in need of a js 550 impeller. Anyone got a spare theyd sell? Looking for one that has not been re pitched. Stock setup 15.5/15 straight pitch or I believe the 13/18 Solas or something thatd work with a stocker. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,787 Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller Have a Skat 16 in cherry condition. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 25 Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller Groovy. Is that too much prop for a stock 550 at 4500’ elevation? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

