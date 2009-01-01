 WTB js 550 ss impeller
  Today, 11:19 AM
    Spackermen
    WTB js 550 ss impeller

    I am in need of a js 550 impeller. Anyone got a spare theyd sell? Looking for one that has not been re pitched. Stock setup 15.5/15 straight pitch or I believe the 13/18 Solas or something thatd work with a stocker.
  Today, 11:47 AM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller

    Have a Skat 16 in cherry condition.
  Today, 01:45 PM
    Spackermen
    Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller

    Groovy. Is that too much prop for a stock 550 at 4500’ elevation?
