WTB js 550 ss impeller
I am in need of a js 550 impeller. Anyone got a spare theyd sell? Looking for one that has not been re pitched. Stock setup 15.5/15 straight pitch or I believe the 13/18 Solas or something thatd work with a stocker.
Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller
Have a Skat 16 in cherry condition.
Re: WTB js 550 ss impeller
Groovy. Is that too much prop for a stock 550 at 4500’ elevation?
