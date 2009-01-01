|
Yamaha 701 61x issue need help diagnosing problem
hello so I have a yamaha 701 pretty much stock motor with has a powerfactor carbon pipe also a 155mm oem pump bolted to an aftermarket rocketed blaster hull i am experiencing some issue with carbs/electrical cant tell yet so please watch the videos and check out pics post comments and questions below issue is the skis is sounding like its hitting rev limiter/1cylinder mabe idk but both plugs spark bright blue its lacking a ton of low end and top end both its hesitant on low speeds the motor never dies motor runs strong 155psi both holes has a mikuni carb ive tried to change carb jetting no big improvements if not worse now i have a ton of jets i just need help identifying my issueIMG_0382.jpg
Re: Yamaha 701 61x issue need help diagnosing problem
