Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 701 61x issue need help diagnosing problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 25 Posts 50 Blog Entries 1 Yamaha 701 61x issue need help diagnosing problem hello so I have a yamaha 701 pretty much stock motor with has a powerfactor carbon pipe also a 155mm oem pump bolted to an aftermarket rocketed blaster hull i am experiencing some issue with carbs/electrical cant tell yet so please watch the videos and check out pics post comments and questions below issue is the skis is sounding like its hitting rev limiter/1cylinder mabe idk but both plugs spark bright blue its lacking a ton of low end and top end both its hesitant on low speeds the motor never dies motor runs strong 155psi both holes has a mikuni carb ive tried to change carb jetting no big improvements if not worse now i have a ton of jets i just need help identifying my issueIMG_0382.jpg

IMG954347.jpg

received_392366268394951.jpeg

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?sto...faA7dTf3ui1vlC Last edited by G.borrero; Yesterday at 10:19 PM . Reason: adding images video update post FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 25 Posts 50 Blog Entries 1 Re: Yamaha 701 61x issue need help diagnosing problem https://m.facebook.com/story.php?sto...00003551445650 FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules