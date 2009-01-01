Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starting problems help needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 7 Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starting problems help needed Hey folks,



In my 1992 Boston Whaler Rages sits my Yamaha Waverrunner 3 motor. I had an intermittent cranking problem that I have been struggling to diagnose.



Several weeks ago I identified the the starter solenoid as going bad and replaced it.....motor cranked up and ran fine no issues. I ran it for a day and shut it off at the dock.....it would not crank at all.



I opened it back up and measured the solenoid which was not closing to allow the battery power to pass onto the stater cable. I took the old solenoid and put it back in....it did pass voltage but still no crank.



So I pulled the started which would not turn over when I grabbed the spindles. So I bought a brand new starter and put it in. Still nothing.



I do hear the relay click........so now I am not sure how to bypass the soleniod to give it direct battery power but I think that is just a direct connection right?





I have had this problem intermittantly with this boat. So where do I look next? The negative terminal to the motor? The ignition switch?



I'm lost at this point.



And need some good advice.



