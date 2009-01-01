 WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter
  Today, 03:47 PM #1
    KyleSimmons
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Huntsville
    Posts
    75

    WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter

    As the title says. Need a speed (rev) limiter for a 90 sp. Anyone have one laying around or know where to buy one?
  Today, 07:04 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,045

    Re: WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter

    I have one laying around some where in my mess of things but I dont know if it works....I think it does.

    How about this....I send it to you & if it work's you send me $30 if it dont,we tried. PM me if interested
