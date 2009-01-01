|
WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter
As the title says. Need a speed (rev) limiter for a 90 sp. Anyone have one laying around or know where to buy one?
Re: WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter
I have one laying around some where in my mess of things but I dont know if it works....I think it does.
How about this....I send it to you & if it work's you send me $30 if it dont,we tried. PM me if interested
