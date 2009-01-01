Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Huntsville Posts 75 WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter As the title says. Need a speed (rev) limiter for a 90 sp. Anyone have one laying around or know where to buy one? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,045 Re: WTB 1990 Seadoo SP 587 Speed Limiter I have one laying around some where in my mess of things but I dont know if it works....I think it does.



How about this....I send it to you & if it work's you send me $30 if it dont,we tried. PM me if interested Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules