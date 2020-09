Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1982 JS 550 Minus Motor/Ebox #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 29 Posts 1,506 1982 JS 550 Minus Motor/Ebox 1982 JS 550



Location: Hermosa Beach CA



All there minus motor/ebox. Has California title. Has some damage on the rail but nothing major. Pump/impeller is good. Still has the OG OEM graphics







Yellow 82ís are pretty rare and arenít for sale that often. First year of the 550



$500 obo























Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Oside Crew











