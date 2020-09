Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 Part Out 35.1 hours #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 29 Posts 1,506 1997 Yamaha Wave Venture 760 Part Out 35.1 hours Parted out a wave venture 760. Iím keeping motor, Ebox and 155 pump. Hull is gone and the hood was trash.







Working start stop switch $50



Working Display Gauge $400



Waterbox $75



Waterbox Hose $50



Fuel filler Hose $50



Midshaft (absolutely perfect) $150



Front Storage Bin $85



Coupler cover and hardware $20



Reverse Bucket 155 pump $50



Teal side mirror set $80









































Gauge













Has some sun cracks but everything works and is visible





