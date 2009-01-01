|
Are my carbs overbored or stock
1998 Kawasaki 750 SXI Pro. Carbs appear to be the SBN40I. According to documentation they are a 38mm throttle blade. Mine measure 40mm. I also seem to have the 2.5 N&S and incredibly low pop off (10lbs). Any higher and pressure t simply doesnt meter fuel, it just bypasses. I seem to have it running OK now, but I really feel the setup on these carbs are completely different than any spec I can find. Im just hopeful they have decent jet sizes in them.
-Trent
40 is correct. Are you using stock airbox w trumpets or a/m flame arrestors?
