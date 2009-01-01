Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Are my carbs overbored or stock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Edmonton Posts 12 Are my carbs overbored or stock 1998 Kawasaki 750 SXI Pro. Carbs appear to be the SBN40I. According to documentation they are a 38mm throttle blade. Mine measure 40mm. I also seem to have the 2.5 N&S and incredibly low pop off (10lbs). Any higher and pressure t simply doesnt meter fuel, it just bypasses. I seem to have it running OK now, but I really feel the setup on these carbs are completely different than any spec I can find. Im just hopeful they have decent jet sizes in them.



Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,295 Re: Are my carbs overbored or stock 40 is correct. Are you using stock airbox w trumpets or a/m flame arrestors?

