    Rhaas 550/750 pump conversion kit

    Bought this 2 years ago to pump swap my 550sx. Sold the 550sx to buy a Superjet so no longer needed. Still in packaging $400 plus paypal & shipping, just trying to recoup what I paid.

    Its currently back ordered on the website. Its the plastic bulkhead and grooved ride plate. Since it was 550sx I didnt need conversion bearing.

    https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...ode=550750pump


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Re: Rhaas 550/750 pump conversion kit




