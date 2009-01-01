Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A Proper Pop-Off? #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,963 A Proper Pop-Off? Ive started fouling plugs in my x2 since the day I built it, always had a bit too much smoke at low speeds (in no wake zones) or when idling. Plugs would normally only last a couple tanks of gas before id have to clean them. Finally decided this week enough was enough and pulled the SBN 44 carb to see what was going on in there. The jets are 120 low 145 high, with a mariner head and Coffmans exhaust (all running on an 86 x2)



I decided to build a simple pop off gauge and see what was what, and boy it was a mess. Wouldnt hold any pressure, leaked like crazy! I got a new o ring and polished up the brass seat, at which point I realized this isnt a 2.0n/s its a 2.3! After lots of cleaning and spring change outs I got this, and I shot it in slow mo to show the bit of leak I get before the pop. Its not bad, and barely any air comes through before the pop at 20 psi. What do yall think? This a good pop off?

trim.F4AE9DB1-F1D4-4DDB-95C6-ECA8589C2AE1.MOV





