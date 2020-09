Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750zxi swap to super chicken #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location California Posts 1 750zxi swap to super chicken Hi, Iím running into a few issues finishing up this swap Iím not the best at wiring. I have the 750zxi box wired up to the start/stop button and all seems good but I am not getting any power coming out to the starter Iíve been reading forums and have seen a few people talk about the trim box being a issue does anyone know if that is correct and how I can go

about just bypassing it all

