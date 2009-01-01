 XLT1200 strange leak
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #1
    SonOfAMitch
    SonOfAMitch is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    KC
    Posts
    10

    XLT1200 strange leak

    I just replaced a piston and cylinder in this ski and the rear exhaust bolt on the center cylinder is on a stud which backed out and pushed this little plug in maybe 1/16 of and inch. It is now leaking water from there. Any suggestions??? I researched it and couldnt find anything like it.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:03 AM #2
    SonOfAMitch
    SonOfAMitch is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    KC
    Posts
    10

    Re: XLT1200 strange leak

    In the first pic you can see the edge of the pushed in plug just below the right side of the power valve. In the next picture you can see the threaded stud that backed out into the plug. I can’t think of any reason it’s there in the first place.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 