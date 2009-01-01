I just replaced a piston and cylinder in this ski and the rear exhaust bolt on the center cylinder is on a stud which backed out and pushed this little plug in maybe 1/16 of and inch. It is now leaking water from there. Any suggestions??? I researched it and couldnt find anything like it.
In the first pic you can see the edge of the pushed in plug just below the right side of the power valve. In the next picture you can see the threaded stud that backed out into the plug. I can’t think of any reason it’s there in the first place.