Factory Pipe 650 limited Kawasaki

Headpipe has been painted, chamber has been polished. New coupler and clamps.





Headpipe has been painted, chamber has been polished. New coupler and clamps.



$800 shipped / $750 u ship, OBO

Looks great do the screws turn free in the headpipe?

Yes

Sold

