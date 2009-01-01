Need some help getting my carb settings correct and my 550 back up and running correctly. I have a single sbn 38 carb on my 550 with a full coffmans pipe,shaved stock head, bored over .5 cylinder and a tdr waterbox. My carb settings are a 65 pilot and a 107.5 main with a 2.0 N/S and a 95 gram spring. Ive been moving both needles in and out and cant get it to tune right. Need help getting the jetting right. any help that would be great! I also eliminated the rev limiter and put a .035 welding tip in the return line as well.