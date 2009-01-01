Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Snsj carbon hoods #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2006 Location Tampa Posts 106 Snsj carbon hoods Just putting this out there to see if there is interest or not. Within the next couple months i will be pulling a mold off of my lowered SNSJ hood and laying up a Carbon Fiber one for myself. When completed I will post pictures, building a mold for a couple hoods is cheap, building a mold to build multiple hoods is expensive and time consuming. Just trying to gauge interest before i invest in a nice re-usable mold build.



The Hoods would be 100% carbon, lowered (to seam) with a flat inner tray that has enough clearance for b-pipe manifolds and tall velocity stacks, and two 2.5" flanges for intake drop hoses. They will not be drilled for hood latches but those areas will be accessible for drilling and through bolting.



They will be vacuum infused therefore material to resin ratio is optimal for strength and weight. they will have a raw carbon appearance rather than white gel coat.



price should come in between $675-$800 depending on strength needed for surf riding or recreational.



Weight will be around 8 lbs



lead time on a single order would be 3 weeks (its a hobby)



Please respond if you would be interested.



Thank You #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,172 Blog Entries 1 Re: Snsj carbon hoods Good to see someone showing some love for the SN! Are you going to do a nose piece as well? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 751 Re: Snsj carbon hoods Not that I'm not interested or naysaying but CarterB does lightweight lowered hoods for just over 500 bucks. I'd be interested at a lower price point with a finished product to inspect. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules