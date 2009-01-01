 Snsj carbon hoods
pxctoday

  Today, 04:35 PM #1
    750sxipro
    750sxipro
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Tampa
    Posts
    Snsj carbon hoods

    Just putting this out there to see if there is interest or not. Within the next couple months i will be pulling a mold off of my lowered SNSJ hood and laying up a Carbon Fiber one for myself. When completed I will post pictures, building a mold for a couple hoods is cheap, building a mold to build multiple hoods is expensive and time consuming. Just trying to gauge interest before i invest in a nice re-usable mold build.

    The Hoods would be 100% carbon, lowered (to seam) with a flat inner tray that has enough clearance for b-pipe manifolds and tall velocity stacks, and two 2.5" flanges for intake drop hoses. They will not be drilled for hood latches but those areas will be accessible for drilling and through bolting.

    They will be vacuum infused therefore material to resin ratio is optimal for strength and weight. they will have a raw carbon appearance rather than white gel coat.

    price should come in between $675-$800 depending on strength needed for surf riding or recreational.

    Weight will be around 8 lbs

    lead time on a single order would be 3 weeks (its a hobby)

    Please respond if you would be interested.

    Thank You
  Today, 05:35 PM #2
    Quinc
    Quinc
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    2,172
    Blog Entries
    Re: Snsj carbon hoods

    Good to see someone showing some love for the SN! Are you going to do a nose piece as well?
  Today, 07:43 PM #3
    StuRat
    StuRat
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Re: Snsj carbon hoods

    Not that I'm not interested or naysaying but CarterB does lightweight lowered hoods for just over 500 bucks. I'd be interested at a lower price point with a finished product to inspect.
