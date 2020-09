Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cdk ii keihin carb rebuild kit link??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 40 Posts 106 Blog Entries 1 Cdk ii keihin carb rebuild kit link??? Can someone please post a link to the CDK II kit for a 650 SC that they would use? Having issues with starting without starting fluid and it staying running on water.

https://www.atlanticjetsports.com/co...r-rebuild-kits.

