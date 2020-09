Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sxi pro fuel pickup #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Ne pa Age 57 Posts 87 Blog Entries 1 Sxi pro fuel pickup Sxi pro fuel pickups are they pressed in or is this broken havenít looked for the ON pickup still in the tank. Never dealt with this issue before Attached Images E2BD8CFB-86EF-411B-9ADE-423E5B8D56BA.jpeg (70.6 KB, 13 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,487 Re: Sxi pro fuel pickup Looks broken to me. Each pick up pulls out with 2 orings on the end. I was able to use a sxr "on" pick up to replace mine. The sxr " reserve" pick up was too long. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,172 Re: Sxi pro fuel pickup Its broken, those push in and there is a small orange that holds them in. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 2strokesmoke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules