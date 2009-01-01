Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location missouri Age 50 Posts 173 JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox? This was on a ski I recently bought. I've never seen a waterbox like this and not sure what brand this is. Had a rear exit exhaust on a JS550. Any ideas?

wb.jpgwb3.jpgwb2.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,249 Re: JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox? MMF resonator , started with 1990 550 rear exhaust phase , sounds good too , deeper than a/m boxes Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 10:12 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules