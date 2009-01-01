|
JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox?
This was on a ski I recently bought. I've never seen a waterbox like this and not sure what brand this is. Had a rear exit exhaust on a JS550. Any ideas?
wb.jpgwb3.jpgwb2.jpg
Re: JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox?
MMF resonator , started with 1990 550 rear exhaust phase , sounds good too , deeper than a/m boxes
