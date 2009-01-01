 JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox?
  Today, 09:37 AM
    Jonseyx2
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    missouri
    Age
    50
    Posts
    173

    JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox?

    This was on a ski I recently bought. I've never seen a waterbox like this and not sure what brand this is. Had a rear exit exhaust on a JS550. Any ideas?
  Today, 10:10 AM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: JS550 exhaust who made this waterbox?

    MMF resonator , started with 1990 550 rear exhaust phase , sounds good too , deeper than a/m boxes
