Stand up Hitch Haulers for sale. Trying to clear out the garage to make room for winter projects.



12-1/4 bunk width fits Yamaha and Kawasaki skis.

4 tie down points bolted to bunks.

available with or without a receiver so you can tow your other trailer, rack, etc. 2000lb trailer max recommended weight.



without receiver- $250

With receiver- $300



Local pickup is preferred, shipping may kill the deal because even disassembled the bunks are 48 long.

