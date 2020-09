Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stock or aftermarket prop for 1500 sea-doo GTI NA / bone stock #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 54 Posts 2,978 Stock or aftermarket prop for 1500 sea-doo GTI NA / bone stock The smaller shaft 1500 Sea-Doo GTI / SE prop normally aspirated, STOCK plain Jane . stock, Pretty sure the solas is a 13/18? Decent used even, doesn't have to be perfect if its a decent price. PM or Post. Thanks.

2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open



Ebay Store Link> http://www.ebaystores.com/unclemartospartsstore 2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2

