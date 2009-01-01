Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location michigan Age 54 Posts 1 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start Carbs been rebuilt OEM kits , pop off checked 33psi both, old needle and seats were checked to hold.

They were rebuilt by a company that does this.

Rotary valve clearance checked perfect as per the manual.

I can remove plugs, clean them off, let sit for few, and she will run (garden hose in driveway).

I shut her off and try to restart- Just cranks NO START.

Pull plugs and they are soaked, assuming this is why it will not restart.



Engine was gone thru early last yr, actually took out for 2 test runs, ran ok little sluggish on throttle.

This yr- drained gas, new fuel, had carbs done, not been on the water yet, due to this flooding condition.



Any advice would be great..

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,247 Re: 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start needle and seats should be changed , always on an unknown condition , Once you start and run on hose and shut it down for your test , turn fuel selector to off and crack open fuel cap to relive any pressure in tank , then proceed as you have before on your test , if still no start pull plugs , crank , check for water vapor , head gaskets go bad all the time on rotax engines , easy to fix , restart might be water in combustion chambers causing no restart , common problem

