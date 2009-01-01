 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start
  Yesterday, 09:40 AM
    easygoin4
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1

    1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start

    Carbs been rebuilt OEM kits , pop off checked 33psi both, old needle and seats were checked to hold.
    They were rebuilt by a company that does this.
    Rotary valve clearance checked perfect as per the manual.
    I can remove plugs, clean them off, let sit for few, and she will run (garden hose in driveway).
    I shut her off and try to restart- Just cranks NO START.
    Pull plugs and they are soaked, assuming this is why it will not restart.

    Engine was gone thru early last yr, actually took out for 2 test runs, ran ok little sluggish on throttle.
    This yr- drained gas, new fuel, had carbs done, not been on the water yet, due to this flooding condition.

    Any advice would be great..
    Thank alot..
  Yesterday, 11:42 AM
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,247

    Re: 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start

    needle and seats should be changed , always on an unknown condition , Once you start and run on hose and shut it down for your test , turn fuel selector to off and crack open fuel cap to relive any pressure in tank , then proceed as you have before on your test , if still no start pull plugs , crank , check for water vapor , head gaskets go bad all the time on rotax engines , easy to fix , restart might be water in combustion chambers causing no restart , common problem
