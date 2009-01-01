|
|
-
1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start
Carbs been rebuilt OEM kits , pop off checked 33psi both, old needle and seats were checked to hold.
They were rebuilt by a company that does this.
Rotary valve clearance checked perfect as per the manual.
I can remove plugs, clean them off, let sit for few, and she will run (garden hose in driveway).
I shut her off and try to restart- Just cranks NO START.
Pull plugs and they are soaked, assuming this is why it will not restart.
Engine was gone thru early last yr, actually took out for 2 test runs, ran ok little sluggish on throttle.
This yr- drained gas, new fuel, had carbs done, not been on the water yet, due to this flooding condition.
Any advice would be great..
Thank alot..
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1997 challenger single 787 - Plugs are soaked with fuel - wont start
needle and seats should be changed , always on an unknown condition , Once you start and run on hose and shut it down for your test , turn fuel selector to off and crack open fuel cap to relive any pressure in tank , then proceed as you have before on your test , if still no start pull plugs , crank , check for water vapor , head gaskets go bad all the time on rotax engines , easy to fix , restart might be water in combustion chambers causing no restart , common problem
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules