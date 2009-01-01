 Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb intake
  1. Yesterday, 09:07 AM #1
    Jonseyx2
    Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb intake

    All Prices are shipped in the continental US. No overseas shipping!!!
    I try to use Priority mail flat rate shipping boxes if possible

    Paypal for payment, or local pickup with cash

    PM for payment info

    Goki Reed conversion for piston port 550 Kawi. $250 All hardware included
    PJS 650 Kawasaki twin 38mm carbs(need rebuild) $350
    Unknown 550PP exhaust performance manifold $60 All hardware included


    Will have these also when I can clean up and get pics
    -550pp Westcoast blue pipe($140)
    -550pp TR racing head($85),
    -K&N dual carb flame arrester w/38mm Adaptors ($40)

    carb1.jpg6.jpg5.jpg4.jpg3.jpg2.jpggoki1.jpggoki2.jpggoki3.jpggoki2.jpg
    goki4.jpggoki5.jpgmani4.jpgmani3.jpgmani2.jpgmani1.jpg
    Jonseyx2
    Re: Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb in

    Goki reed adapter sold.
    BLRider
    Re: Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb in

    Damn, I missed another one!
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Jonseyx2
    Re: Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb in

    TR racing cylinder head sold.
    Jonseyx2
    Re: Kawasaki 550PP perf parts GOKI Reed adapter, exhaust mani, 650 PJS twin38 carb in

    Exhaust manifold sold.
