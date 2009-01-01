Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550SX Motor Mount Needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location United States Posts 1 550SX Motor Mount Needed Hi All,



I have a 1991 550SX and I need a new front left motor mount. I have figured out that the motor mounts for my year have been discontinued (part #92160-A).



From the attached pictures you can see that the older style motor mounts are not the same as the ones in SX.



Does anyone have one that I can buy from you?



Thank you so much for the help!





