550SX Motor Mount Needed
Hi All,
I have a 1991 550SX and I need a new front left motor mount. I have figured out that the motor mounts for my year have been discontinued (part #92160-A).
From the attached pictures you can see that the older style motor mounts are not the same as the ones in SX.
Does anyone have one that I can buy from you?
Thank you so much for the help!
