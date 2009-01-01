 550SX Motor Mount Needed
  Yesterday, 12:47 AM
    550SX Motor Mount Needed

    Hi All,

    I have a 1991 550SX and I need a new front left motor mount. I have figured out that the motor mounts for my year have been discontinued (part #92160-A).

    From the attached pictures you can see that the older style motor mounts are not the same as the ones in SX.

    Does anyone have one that I can buy from you?

    Thank you so much for the help!
