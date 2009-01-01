|
|
-
js300 craps out after 10sec head getting hot
my sons 86 js300 has been fine until i touched it, it doesnt go for sht with me on it and im not a big dude so i thought maybe the high/low screws were off, mostly the high, so i tried to set them with what i found on google, (unfortunealy i have a **** memory and forgot what they were at ) now it bogs out/dies after a few sec at full throttle, and the head is getting hot enough to steam water off. i comp tested it the other night after this and its still got 140psi which is what it was before
i tried lots of minor adjustments up and down on both screws and it does the same thing , what is the stock settings? i think i tried both around one turn out and did minor adjustments both ways
Last edited by 7808; Yesterday at 12:34 AM.
-
Resident Guru
Re: js300 craps out after 10sec head getting hot
There are so many things this could be and is why I so frequently tear down and verify everything on older skis. For example, if one of the crankshaft end seals has dry rotted, the engine will be sucking air through it, making the mixture lean which can make carb adjustments unpredictable and the engine run very hot. Not saying thats what you have, just one of many things it could be. A correctly running 300 will pull an adult just fine.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules