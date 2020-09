Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS 300 impeller removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Orange county CA Posts 5 JS 300 impeller removal Hey guys, no matter what i do i can't seem to remove my impeller from the drive shaft. Ive used the small hole to wedge it so it won't turn but i end up just bending whatever I put in the hole. I've tried vise grips but they just end up slipping. Does anybody have any helpful ways to pull it off. I've debated on just cutting it off. but that is last resort. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 24 Re: JS 300 impeller removal You need the impeller tool, vise and maybe a protein shake. Check manual is also prob reverse thread. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Orange county CA Posts 5 Re: JS 300 impeller removal Haha thank you. Like the bit about protein. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,171 Re: JS 300 impeller removal The thread is right hand and if you can apply some heat to it then some PB Blaster. I've put a bolt in the hole and use a pipe wrench (using the bolt as a stopper) to hd the DS. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Orange county CA Posts 5 Re: JS 300 impeller removal Thank you guys. i was able to remove it with some heat. took a while but i was able to twist it loose. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

