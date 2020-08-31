Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt 951 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location atlanata Posts 79 Rebuilt 951 Out of a 98 XPL, lost interest in putting the ski back together. Has a fresh bore with new wiseco forged pistons. Assembled with new base and head gaskets. Includes stator, flywheel, rave valves and starter. $1000IMG_20200828_213819.jpgIMG_20200811_123953.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules