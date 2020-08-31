|
|
-
Rebuilt 951
Out of a 98 XPL, lost interest in putting the ski back together. Has a fresh bore with new wiseco forged pistons. Assembled with new base and head gaskets. Includes stator, flywheel, rave valves and starter. $1000IMG_20200828_213819.jpgIMG_20200811_123953.jpg
