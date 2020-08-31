 150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. 08-31-2020, 10:25 AM #1
    cr2010
    cr2010 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    28
    Posts
    47

    150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)

    What I believe is 148 skat non-setback pump that has been bored out to 150mm or possibly a custom pump from the start? Comes with 84/88 nozzles (no vts), 14/20 skat impeller, and 3* wedge. $900 obo shipped0819202051.jpg0818201646.jpg0818201648_HDR.jpg0818201643.jpg0818201647_HDR.jpg0819202051a.jpg0818201646a.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:56 AM #2
    Junk#52
    Junk#52 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    31
    Posts
    25

    Re: 150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)

    What ski did this come off of?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:14 AM #3
    cr2010
    cr2010 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    28
    Posts
    47

    Re: 150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)

    I ran it on a RX. Will fit models that have a 155mm stock pump
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 