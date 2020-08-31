|
150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)
What I believe is 148 skat non-setback pump that has been bored out to 150mm or possibly a custom pump from the start? Comes with 84/88 nozzles (no vts), 14/20 skat impeller, and 3* wedge. $900 obo shipped0819202051.jpg0818201646.jpg0818201648_HDR.jpg0818201643.jpg0818201647_HDR.jpg0819202051a.jpg0818201646a.jpg
Re: 150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)
What ski did this come off of?
Re: 150mm 12 Vein Skat Pump, Nozzles, and Impeller (non-setback)
I ran it on a RX. Will fit models that have a 155mm stock pump
