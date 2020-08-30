Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 GTI 130SE P0325 and limp mode #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Corpus Christi, Tx. Posts 27 2011 GTI 130SE P0325 and limp mode I had to limp back to the dock today as it threw the P0325 then a couple others. It cut out yesterday after a moderate jump but restarted quickly and threw the IBR code C2 111. Reverse did not work until I got it home on the hose. It had just been filled up w/ ethanol free and running great. Topped it off this am w/ same fuel and added 3 oz. Lucas fuel treatment. It cut out soon after some slightly rough riding, restarted but with all the codes and limp mode. Like yesterday, IBR (reverse) would not operate until back home. All codes cleared in the driveway except P0325 knock sensor . I couldn't find any good info for this model / year.

Any help greatly appreciated as this is my vacation week.



Steve Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules