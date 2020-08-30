Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN 38s fuel pooling on throttle plate #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 50 Posts 289 SBN 38s fuel pooling on throttle plate When the engine is off fuel collects on the throttle plate. Pop off seems to be holding. I did had the return orifice plug up. Took appart and cleaned out . This is on a 62T 61X ported cylinder. Also fuel doesn't seem to enter and return in the clear fuel lines like on my 40mm I series carbs on my other ski. Carbs are fresh rebuilt w/ oe kits. Pop off 38psi. Pump tested good. I can't tell if it's coming from inner venturi, but looks like it's coming out of bypass holes and following the edge of the throttle plate and collecting on the lower side. Any ideas? Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules