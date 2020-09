Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New Member / New Ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location New Jersey Posts 1 New Member / New Ski Thanks for that add. Loved skis my whole life especially Kawi's. Just picked up my first ski which is also my teenage dream ski...

Some TLC needed but very happy regardless.



Sent from my moto z3 using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 486 Re: New Member / New Ski Awesome! Here’s to many years of fun with it! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules