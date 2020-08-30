 Js440 electrical issues
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. 08-30-2020, 04:30 PM #1
    carternorbisrath
    carternorbisrath is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    WA State
    Posts
    4

    Js440 electrical issues

    So I recently bought a 91 js440 with a 550 top end that was seized. I pulled the head off and got it unstuck and cleaned up the bore so that way I could ride it a few times this summer before putting a new top end in it. Put a battery in it and it doesnt crank. The relay doesnt even click. I figured Id try a new voltage regulator and nothing changed, so I got a new relay. Nothing changed. It cranks fine if I jump the relay and itll fire and it has spark. I tested the switch so I know the switch is good. I tapped all the holes in the electrical box and replaced the hardware and it still doesnt crank. It acts like it doesnt even have a battery, if I jump the relay it cranks fine though and has good spark. Does anyone have any idea what the problem could be? Or any ideas on what I could do to test the circuits? Yes
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 08-30-2020, 04:51 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,785

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    You tested the switch how? Ohmd it out (orange to white) and/or also confirming there is 12v present on the orange wire and transferring to the white once the button is pressed and held?


    EDIT- BTW welcome to the site.
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; 08-30-2020 at 04:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-30-2020, 05:33 PM #3
    carternorbisrath
    carternorbisrath is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    WA State
    Posts
    4

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    I unplugged the wires and checked it with my circuit tester on my multimeter. The wires are yellow with a red stripe and red
    Last edited by carternorbisrath; 08-30-2020 at 05:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 08-30-2020, 06:07 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,247

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    Check your red
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 08-30-2020, 06:37 PM #5
    carternorbisrath
    carternorbisrath is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    WA State
    Posts
    4

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    I jumped the wires that go to the switch and nothing happens
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 08-30-2020, 07:30 PM #6
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,087

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    did you mount the relay correctly? the post with the red wire goes on the battery + cable. this is what feeds the whole system.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 08-30-2020, 10:06 PM #7
    carternorbisrath
    carternorbisrath is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    WA State
    Posts
    4

    Re: Js440 electrical issues

    It turns out I neglected to pay attention to which way the relay went in. The old one had the wires tucked back under it and I figured just by looking at it the way it went. It was backwards so I flipped it around and it cranks good. Now I have to prime the fuel system and it should fire. Already went through the carb so I have my fingers crossed
    Last edited by carternorbisrath; 08-30-2020 at 10:07 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 