Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Js440 electrical issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location WA State Posts 4 Js440 electrical issues So I recently bought a 91 js440 with a 550 top end that was seized. I pulled the head off and got it unstuck and cleaned up the bore so that way I could ride it a few times this summer before putting a new top end in it. Put a battery in it and it doesnt crank. The relay doesnt even click. I figured Id try a new voltage regulator and nothing changed, so I got a new relay. Nothing changed. It cranks fine if I jump the relay and itll fire and it has spark. I tested the switch so I know the switch is good. I tapped all the holes in the electrical box and replaced the hardware and it still doesnt crank. It acts like it doesnt even have a battery, if I jump the relay it cranks fine though and has good spark. Does anyone have any idea what the problem could be? Or any ideas on what I could do to test the circuits? Yes #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,785 Re: Js440 electrical issues You tested the switch how? Ohmd it out (orange to white) and/or also confirming there is 12v present on the orange wire and transferring to the white once the button is pressed and held?





EDIT- BTW welcome to the site. Last edited by PrickofMisery; 08-30-2020 at 04:52 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location WA State Posts 4 Re: Js440 electrical issues I unplugged the wires and checked it with my circuit tester on my multimeter. The wires are yellow with a red stripe and red Last edited by carternorbisrath; 08-30-2020 at 05:39 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,247 Re: Js440 electrical issues Check your red #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location WA State Posts 4 Re: Js440 electrical issues I jumped the wires that go to the switch and nothing happens #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,087 Re: Js440 electrical issues did you mount the relay correctly? the post with the red wire goes on the battery + cable. this is what feeds the whole system. #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location WA State Posts 4 Re: Js440 electrical issues It turns out I neglected to pay attention to which way the relay went in. The old one had the wires tucked back under it and I figured just by looking at it the way it went. It was backwards so I flipped it around and it cranks good. Now I have to prime the fuel system and it should fire. Already went through the carb so I have my fingers crossed Last edited by carternorbisrath; 08-30-2020 at 10:07 PM .

