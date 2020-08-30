|
Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
91 650 x2
Westcoast head, pipe, waterbox, and intake manifold.
Rad dudes light weight flywheel
Just rebuilt the sbn44 after sitting for a year and cleared gas line.
Starting the ski there's no low end power and it bogs trying to get on a plane. High end if I slam it it takes a second then gets going.
Did not change the needles or adjust as I don't know what size they are. Used the provided spring from the rebuild kit.
Looking for thoughts on where to start or adjust high and low screws to tune it
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
does it feel like it wants to die when you try to accelerate? knowing you swapped the old spring out on the n/s, it sounds like your popoff is now off. the provided spring is usually a 115g spring which is the stiffest mikuni makes. that would make the popoff too high. if you dont have a gauge to check it, just try swapping the old spring back in. with the 44, you want somewhere in the 20-25psi range popoff pressure.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
Does not seem like wants to die when accelerating but just has no power to get up. Kit came with two springs and I used the one that looked similar to the original. Will have to find the old spring to try swapping back
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
Put the oem spring back in.
Been said a million times here, and elsewhere.
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
Four different springs available, two of them look VERY similar. Here is a short informational: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3512074
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
only thing you can do then is get a gauge to check your popoff pressure and adjust it that way. youll want it to be around 20-25psi
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
-
Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
You know you like it! They do make my calve look smokin'!
