 Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. 08-30-2020, 02:21 PM #1
    LJRubi05
    LJRubi05 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    24
    Posts
    112

    Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    91 650 x2
    Westcoast head, pipe, waterbox, and intake manifold.
    Rad dudes light weight flywheel

    Just rebuilt the sbn44 after sitting for a year and cleared gas line.

    Starting the ski there's no low end power and it bogs trying to get on a plane. High end if I slam it it takes a second then gets going.

    Did not change the needles or adjust as I don't know what size they are. Used the provided spring from the rebuild kit.

    Looking for thoughts on where to start or adjust high and low screws to tune it
    Learning what I can.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 08-30-2020, 02:46 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,416

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    does it feel like it wants to die when you try to accelerate? knowing you swapped the old spring out on the n/s, it sounds like your popoff is now off. the provided spring is usually a 115g spring which is the stiffest mikuni makes. that would make the popoff too high. if you dont have a gauge to check it, just try swapping the old spring back in. with the 44, you want somewhere in the 20-25psi range popoff pressure.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-30-2020, 04:01 PM #3
    LJRubi05
    LJRubi05 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    24
    Posts
    112

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    Quote Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane View Post
    does it feel like it wants to die when you try to accelerate? knowing you swapped the old spring out on the n/s, it sounds like your popoff is now off. the provided spring is usually a 115g spring which is the stiffest mikuni makes. that would make the popoff too high. if you dont have a gauge to check it, just try swapping the old spring back in. with the 44, you want somewhere in the 20-25psi range popoff pressure.
    Does not seem like wants to die when accelerating but just has no power to get up. Kit came with two springs and I used the one that looked similar to the original. Will have to find the old spring to try swapping back
    Learning what I can.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 08-30-2020, 05:20 PM #4
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,393

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    Put the oem spring back in.

    Been said a million times here, and elsewhere.
    Last edited by whazguude; 08-30-2020 at 05:20 PM.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 08-30-2020, 08:58 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    30,291

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    Four different springs available, two of them look VERY similar. Here is a short informational: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3512074
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 08-31-2020, 11:08 AM #6
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,416

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    Quote Originally Posted by LJRubi05 View Post
    Does not seem like wants to die when accelerating but just has no power to get up. Kit came with two springs and I used the one that looked similar to the original. Will have to find the old spring to try swapping back
    only thing you can do then is get a gauge to check your popoff pressure and adjust it that way. youll want it to be around 20-25psi
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 08-31-2020, 06:09 PM #7
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,393

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Four different springs available, two of them look VERY similar. Here is a short informational: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3512074
    Now you're just showing off. What next? Pictures of you in that feathery ostrich costume, rocking those 8 inch heels? I mean, just because your calves were popping............ That's no excuse, missy
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. 08-31-2020, 08:23 PM #8
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    30,291

    Re: Westcoast 650 x2 lacks power after carb rebuild

    You know you like it! They do make my calve look smokin'!
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 