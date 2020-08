Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Full Kerker Exhaust Pipe for JS550/JS440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Coral Gables, FL Age 40 Posts 7 Full Kerker Exhaust Pipe for JS550/JS440 I have a complete Kerker exhaust pipe for sale in good condition. Works with 550 or 440 jet ski. This is a shorty pipe for better top end performance. Price is $150 plus shipping. Feel free to contact me with any questions. Attached Images E396E919-ED9A-49C1-B569-424BDE9E821A.jpeg (129.6 KB, 1 views)

