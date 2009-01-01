Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ooops...never done that! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 392 Ooops...never done that! I got off to a slow start this morning and planned to launch down at Willow Beach so I can do my token lap ride up to the Hoover Dam on this side before Labor Day on a Saturday....man, a gillion x100 kayakers...I am juggling two cars and so my "routine" was a little off this morning and as I was in the ready lane, I realized I have left my safety strap at home. Dayum. I went into the store and the girl tells me they don't rent skis at the marina cuz they are too dangerous. WTF?



I actually used to prefer the flat water on this side of the Hoover Dam but the water is just too freekin cold for me...even, if it is hot outside.







It is cool driving down and seeing south of the Black Canyon...







I guess the water gods wanted me at Lake Mead today and I now why..........................the end of this post you will know why.



Usually I take a lap over by the Hoover Dam if I have gas left after cruising the narrows but the weather was perfect to knock it out first...







I think the water is coming up a little bit because I ventured over to this cove where some guys were cliff jumping and we all agreed that just in this little cover it was all sand maybe a year or so ago.











I quickly Googled and did not find an answer but these sort look like Condors?





So, I am finishing up a good day and see this....LOL







They did another lap so I could should some video...



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 392 Re: Ooops...never done that! Oh, btw, I am digging this new Garmin watch that has a marine setting to log my trax.

Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules