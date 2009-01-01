I got off to a slow start this morning and planned to launch down at Willow Beach so I can do my token lap ride up to the Hoover Dam on this side before Labor Day on a Saturday....man, a gillion x100 kayakers...I am juggling two cars and so my "routine" was a little off this morning and as I was in the ready lane, I realized I have left my safety strap at home. Dayum. I went into the store and the girl tells me they don't rent skis at the marina cuz they are too dangerous. WTF?
I actually used to prefer the flat water on this side of the Hoover Dam but the water is just too freekin cold for me...even, if it is hot outside.
It is cool driving down and seeing south of the Black Canyon...
I guess the water gods wanted me at Lake Mead today and I now why..........................the end of this post you will know why.
Usually I take a lap over by the Hoover Dam if I have gas left after cruising the narrows but the weather was perfect to knock it out first...
I think the water is coming up a little bit because I ventured over to this cove where some guys were cliff jumping and we all agreed that just in this little cover it was all sand maybe a year or so ago.
I quickly Googled and did not find an answer but these sort look like Condors?
So, I am finishing up a good day and see this....LOL
They did another lap so I could should some video...