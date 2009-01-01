Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 RXP Performance Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Coatesville, PA Posts 1 2020 RXP Performance Issue I'm really pulling my hair out over this issue and I'm hoping some of the experts on this forum could weigh in. I recently picked up a 2020 Sea Doo RXP 300 with about 25 hours on it in essentially new condition. The only mods are a Riva catch can and SCOM (also has new oem impeller and wear ring).



While the ski is quick it's not as fast as it should be. The best 0-60 I get is in the mid 5 seconds while everyone else is in the low 4s or even high 3s. Also, it's only maxing out at 71 mph and has trouble reving to 7700/7800 rpm when max hp is achieved at 8k.



First thing I checked was the oil and found it was over a quart overfilled. After getting the oil filled correctly still no difference. Next I pulled the intercooler thinking the excess oil got in there but it is completely clean, like new. Next I replaced the plugs and just tested it this evening and it's still pulling 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.



